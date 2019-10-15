Where to buy Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL

After months of leaks, Google finally announced its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL today and they’re already available for pre-order. Here’s where to buy the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Where to buy Google Pixel 4 unlocked

– Google Store

The Google Store is obviously the first place you should turn to pick up the Pixel 4 unlocked. Coming from Google directly, you’ll know you’re getting the retail price, support from Google (as much of a mixed bag as it may be), and more. Google One members can get up to 10% cashback and the Google Store offers financing too.

You’ll pay $799 for the 64GB Pixel 4 and $899 for the 64GB Pixel 4 XL and $100 for either to be upgraded to 128GB through the Google Store. Shipping is free and Google offers a $100 store credit too. Shipping starts October 22nd.

– B&H Photo Video

B&H Photo Video is one of our favorite places to buy the new Pixel phones because you can get the sales tax refunded using the store’s “Payboo” credit card.

You’ll also walk away with a $100 gift card for the site and 3 months of free service on Mint Mobile. That’s a solid deal if I’ve ever seen one. Shipping starts October 22nd.

– Amazon

If you want to take advantage of Prime shipping, you can also buy the Pixel 4 through Amazon. The device is even bundled with a $100 gift card as well.

Pricing is the same as the Google Store and all three colors are available too. Orders start shipping on October 21st.

– Other places to buy Pixel 4 unlocked

Where to buy Google Pixel 4 at carriers

For the first time, Google’s new Pixel phone is available for purchase on every single major US carrier. Here’s how to buy the Pixel 4 through your carrier and what deals you can get.

– Verizon

The original carrier home of the Pixel, Verizon is offering BOGO on the Pixel 4, trade-ins up to $450, and a $200 prepaid card if they switch to Verizon Unlimited and get the Pixel 4. That last one is only for new customers though and Visible (linked below) has the same offer. You can buy the Pixel 4 for $33.33/mo or the Pixel 4 XL for $37.49/mo.

– AT&T

AT&T is joining the carrier list for the Pixel 4 for the very first time with some solid deals too. For a limited time, AT&T is offering up to $700 for new customers signing up for an unlimited plan and trading in an old smartphone. There’s also a $300 bill credit available for adding/upgrading a line. Pixel 4 costs $28/mo and Pixel 4 XL costs $32/mo.

– T-Mobile

T-Mobile is once again offering a Pixel 4 “on us” with up to $800 of bill credits when you switch to T-Mobile or when you trade in a current Pixel phone. If you’re still hanging on to an OG Pixel, this is a great offer to take advantage of. If you aren’t eligible for that offer, both phones cost $33.34/mo with $99 down to get the Pixel 4 XL. You can also get $300 off with select trade-ins.

– Sprint

If you want to get the Pixel 4 at Sprint, the carrier is offering a sort of BOGO deal. If you lease one Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you can get a second one for free. Pricing starts at $33.30/mo for the Pixel 4 and $38.71/mo for the Pixel 4 XL.

– Google Fi

Google’s own carrier, Google Fi, is also offering the Pixel 4 as you’d expect. The same $100 credit is in place as with other retailers, but you’ll get that in the form of a Fi credit. Pricing starts at $33.30/mo for the Pixel 4 and $37.45/mo for the Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 4 at Google Fi

– Other carriers where you can buy Pixel 4

