The OnePlus 7T went official a few weeks ago, but today it’s finally launching in the United States. If you want to buy it, here’s where you can get the OnePlus 7T.

As is traditional with OnePlus smartphone sales in the US, there are only a couple of places to buy the device. One of those is directly from the OnePlus Store.

There, you’ll get the device for $599 with free shipping and optional 0% APR financing from $50/month. The device is, of course, available in both its Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver variants. OnePlus even offers a trade-in program for both older OnePlus smartphones and devices from other brands as well.

Alternatively, if you’re a T-Mobile user, you can buy a OnePlus 7T directly from T-Mobile’s online store. The device, again, costs $599, but you can opt for T-Mobile’s installment plans that spread that cost over 24 months for $25/mo with no money down. The OnePlus 7T is available for purchase from T-Mobile in both colors as well.

In other countries, the OnePlus 7T can be purchased a bit more widely. In India, for instance, it can be purchased from the OnePlus Store, Flipkart, and Amazon. Notably, India is the only place to get the 256GB model too.

In the UK, the OnePlus Store and carriers such as Three, and others. For the plethora of other countries where OnePlus is sold, simply head to OnePlus.com to see availability.

