The OnePlus 7T launched in late September, but the company isn’t done with new devices or details. Ahead of another launch event later this week, T-Mobile is confirming that it will carry the OnePlus 7T exclusively, with pricing details and a launch date also confirmed.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

It should come as no surprise that T-Mobile is carrying the OnePlus 7T following the carrier’s support with OnePlus’ past two models. The OnePlus 7 Pro was even removed from T-Mobile’s lineup to make room for this more affordable device.

According to T-Mobile, the OnePlus 7T will be available for its same $599 price tag, which comes to $25/month for 24 months with $0 down on the carrier’s installment plan. That’s for the 128 GB model of the phone in either its Frosted Silver or Glacier Blue colorways. Notably, previous devices such as the OnePlus 6T were only sold in one color option.

The T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 7T is also “designed to get the most out of the Un-carrier’s LTE network” by offering support for 600 MHz signal. The device also fully supports T-Mobile’s advanced LTE technology.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer looking to purchase the OnePlus 7T, the device will be available for purchase on October 18. As per usual, Des from T-Mobile also has an unboxing out.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: