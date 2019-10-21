‘Cameos on Google’ Q&A app for celebrities now on Android

Last August, Google announced a “Cameos” app that lets celebrities and other personalities answer popular questions asked through Search. After launching on iOS, an Android client for recording video replies is now available.

The Cameos app “lets you be the authority on you.” It takes advantage of the existing “Posts on Google” format that lets brands post direct updates and messages to their Knowledge Panel card or Google Discover.

Google will compile questions in categories like “Most asked by users,” “For the fans,” and “Trending topics.” You can then record a video and have it appear directly on Google.com when people perform a related search.

The interface for the Android app is quite slick with a Material Theme bottom bar and card-heavy UI. There are delightful elements like a large “Recording” button and “Slide to post.” When the camera isn’t active, the app’s background is a blurred view from your device’s front-facing camera.

Downloading Cameos on Google for Android lets you sign-up for an invite by completing a form. The full release notes are below:

Cameos on Google lets you be the authority on you. Record video answers to the most asked questions on Google and then post them right to Google. Now, when people search for you, they’ll get answers directly from you. ANSWER IN YOUR OWN STYLE: Amplify your presence on Google with videos in your own authentic voice.

AT YOUR LEISURE: See top questions the Internet wants answers to, and you choose which ones you want to answer and when. All you need is your phone.

STAY RELEVANT AND FRESH: Get new questions regularly to help your content stay recent and timely. All your answers get posted right to Google and your fans will see it when they search for you or scroll through their feed in the Google app.

According to the Google Play listing, the app was last updated on September 10th, but the 500+ install count suggests a more recent launch.

Thanks RKBDI!

