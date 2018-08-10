Google ‘Cameos’ iOS app lets celebrities & public figures answer popular questions

It’s honestly pretty hilarious what you can end up seeing people ask about celebrities on the internet. In fact, there are even entire web-shows dedicated to having celebrities answer the most popular questions on Google. Now, Google is giving celebs the opportunity to answer those questions with a new app.

The best gifts for Android users

“Cameos” is a new Google-made app available for iOS which gives celebrities and public figures the chance to answer questions about themselves over video and then send those answers directly to Google. This gives them the chance to answer popular questions in their own voice rather than directing fans or followers to other sources.

Google is building this around the “Posts on Google” platform (via TechCrunch) which gives companies the ability to post messages directly on Google Search as well. The app lets its users see the top questions that are on Google surrounding themselves, and then record a video directly with their phone which can then be published directly to Google Search.

Cameos on Google lets you be the authority on you. Record video answers to the most asked questions on Google and then post them right to Google. Now, when people search for you, they’ll get answers directly from you. ANSWER IN YOUR OWN STYLE: Amplify your presence on Google with videos in your own authentic voice.

AT YOUR LEISURE: See top questions the Internet wants answers to, and you choose which ones you want to answer and when. All you need is your phone.

STAY RELEVANT AND FRESH: Get new questions regularly to help your content stay recent and timely. All your answers get posted right to Google and your fans will see it when they search for you or scroll through their feed in the Google app.

Cameos is now available on the App Store for download, but the service only works with an invitation. Celebrities and public figures who want to give it a go can download the application to request access.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: