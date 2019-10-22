LG has been experimenting with some quirky ideas for smartphones lately, and today its latest device is getting a release date in the United States. Starting November 1st you’ll be able to get the LG G8X ThinQ for $699.

The LG G8X ThinQ is a slightly upgraded version of the device that launched earlier this year. Just like that device, it has a Snapdragon 855 and useful features like a Google Assistant button. There’s also a 6.4-inch OLED display which is 1080p and ditches the facial recognition sensors in exchange for an in-display fingerprint reader. It’s also one of the few flagships still available with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The real highlight of the G8X is its clever dual-screen accessory. This adds another 6.4-inch display that connects to the display and extends the area you can work with extra apps and more. There’s even a “laptop” mode that lets you type on one screen and view apps on the other.

LG has partnered with AT&T and Sprint to launch the G8X in the States on carriers, but it will also be sold unlocked. Starting November 1st, you’ll be able to buy the device from Amazon and some other retailers. The $699 also includes the dual-screen accessory for free. AT&T’s installments bring the price down as low as $10/month.

