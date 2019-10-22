Over the past year, there have been a few promotions to get a free Google Home Mini from Spotify, and now that offer is back on the table. New Spotify subscribers can once again pick up a free Google Home Mini for a limited time.

Advertised on the Spotify Premium home page, this offer is open to all new Spotify subscribers. In the past, some of these offers have been available to current subscribers who manage family plans, but that isn’t the case this time around.

Just like in the past, though, this Spotify promotion nabs eligible users a Google Home Mini from the Google Store completely free of charge, regardless of whether they’re using an Individual Plan or Family Plan. The promotion is open through November 15 and codes will be sent out shortly after. Those codes then expire on December 31, 2019.

Notably, Spotify’s terms and conditions specifically mention that the code can’t be used to redeem for a Google Nest Mini, the newer hardware that has better sound quality. That’s a shame, but free is free.

Premium Individual & Premium Family: monthly subscription fees apply. Premium Family has limited eligibility. Excl. Premium Student. 1x promotional code per eligible paying subscriber to be used on the Google Store (Google T&Cs apply). Not open to users who’ve previously used a Spotify-distributed code on the Google Store. Fulfilment by Google: requires a Google-approved form of payment, Google account & linking Spotify with the Google Assistant. Offer ends 11/15/19, or while supplies last. Codes expire 12/31/19. Offer doesn’t apply to Nest Mini device.

