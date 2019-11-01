In addition to this morning’s expansion of SIM cards to Target, Google Fi today is selling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at 25% off. This sees Made by Google’s mid-range 2019 phone drop to $299.

Announced in May at I/O 2019, the Pixel 3a normally costs $399 and is now just $299 from the Google MVNO. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3a XL is $359 instead of $479 after activation. This offer is available for both new and existing Fi customers. There are only two requirements with the discount applied automatically at checkout:

Have active Fi service with the same email you used to purchase the phone.

Activate the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email (this can be done by you or anyone on your group plan).

There is no hard end date for this Fi Pixel 3a discount, with Google only noting how the “offer is valid while supplies last or while the promotion is live and available.”

Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. There is a 12.2 MP camera on the back and 8 MP front-facer. The Pixel 3a has a 5.7-inch 1080p display and 3,000 mAh battery, while the 3a XL uses a 6-inch panel with 3,700 mAh battery. Available colors include Clearly White, Just Black, and Purple-ish.

Fi still offers the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from $499, but notes how “limited qualities” are available. Google usually discounts and runs out the stock of last year’s flagship.

