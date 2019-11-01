Google Fi SIM cards are now available at Target

Last week, Google Fi announced that it would be taking advantage of DSDS starting on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. In addition to the eSIM, a SIM is required and Google today is making Fi SIM cards available at Target.

Joining Best Buy earlier this year, new and current subscribers can walk into Target stores nationwide to get a “Google Fi SIM Card Kit.” It costs $9.99 — instead of free from Google directly — but it includes a $10 credit that will be applied on your first bill. These are not the data-only variants, providing both cellular and data connectivity.

The retail packaging is quite simple with the latest logo, Project-less name, and tagline: “A different kind of phone plan.” Target joins Best Buy stocking these kits back in February. It’s faster than having to wait a few days for free shipping from Fi if your device doesn’t support eSIM.

In September, Google announced a new “Unlimited” plan, which the Target listing makes reference to. Starting at $70, you get unlimited data but capped video. The original “Flexible” plan where you pay by the GB is still available.

*Walks into Target for a few things* *Walks out with a Fi SIM Card* Google Fi SIM Cards are available now at @Target stores nationwide! https://t.co/xGTemzxYuI pic.twitter.com/A9y3cb3q1Y — Google Fi (@googlefi) November 1, 2019

More about Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: