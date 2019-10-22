After we detailed yesterday, Google officially announced Fi’s new “dual connect technology” this morning. Starting on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the MVNO will be able to simultaneously connect your phone with two LTE networks for better coverage and faster switching.

“Designed for Fi” phones today already switch between Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular to provide subscribers with the best connection wherever they are. New “dual connect technology” takes this a step further by “connecting you to two LTE networks at once.”

Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) hardware is leveraged behind the scenes, with both a physical SIM card and eSIM required to implement:

While one network is used at a time for sending data or making phone calls, dual connect technology improves your connection by keeping both networks ready for use at a moment’s notice, and allows for more frequent network switching. To use DSDS to connect to two networks simultaneously, Fi uses a SIM card and the eSIM at the same time.

The actual experience of using Google Fi dual connect will result in there being no interruption to whatever you’re doing when Fi switches in the background. It’s officially touted as providing “better coverage” and — as we spotted yesterday — “faster network switching.”

This means that if you’re watching a video and Fi switches you to a better network, you won’t experience any delays or pauses — you won’t even notice.

This new technology is launching first on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google Fi dual connect will officially be “available over the next few weeks.” Moving forward, Google plans to bring this technology to other Designed for Fi devices.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: