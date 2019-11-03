Nest Wifi speed test feature rolls out for Smart Displays

Exactly one month ago, we reported on a speed test feature being developed for Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. According to a Reddit post on r/googlehome, one user has noticed the feature appear after adding their first generation Google Wifi device to the new Home app.

Speed tests are plain and simple, and work exactly as we had assumed. Reddit user u/PhilStation says that the option to manage their network appeared on the Nest Hub after factory resetting a Google Wifi point and adding it to the revamped Home client for Android and iOS, which rolled out this week. You can learn how to do that here. After a network is migrated, you’ll be able to find the Nest Wifi speed test in the top tray — alongside other shortcuts and Assistant devices.

Running the connection check is relatively straightforward. Tapping the “Run speed test” button will do exactly that, and a few moments later you’ll get upload and download speeds as reported by the Google or Nest Wifi device(s). It does not report network latency/ping. The Hub will then rate your speed using “not so great,” “a little slow,” “ok,” “good,” “pretty snappy,” “blazing fast,” or “lightning fast.” We aren’t sure which network speeds result in which ratings.

When we reported on finding this feature last month, we didn’t make the connection to Nest Wifi being what it was for, although now it makes sense. Besides Nest Wifi speed tests, Smart Displays can now show the password to your guest network.

Reporting speeds directly from the access point rather than from the Hub device eliminates issues like interference and dead zones, and gets the user the best representation of what their network speed is. For troubleshooting network issues however, this feature will not work as well. We recommend running a speed test app from a mobile device to discover weak points in network coverage.

