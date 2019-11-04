Fans and owners of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the wait is over as the stable Android 10 OTA update is now rolling out.

Announced over on the official OnePlus forums, OxygenOS 10.0 brings all of the Android 10 goodness and features to the OnePlus 6 series devices. As you would expect with a full Android update, it has quite the changelog. That said, there appears to be no room for the ‘Hide Notch’ option in OxygenOS 10.0 just yet — we imagine this will come in a future build though.

The fantastic Android 10 gestures tweaked by OnePlus also come to the OnePlus 6 and 6T, alongside the new Game Space, enhanced location and privacy settings plus tons more on top. It’s worth noting that this OTA update is having a staged rollout, meaning that it might not be available on your device for a few days.

At around 2GB, this is a sizeable update package so be sure to download over Wi-Fi if you’re not on an unlimited data plan. Considering that OnePlus had originally confirmed a late-November timeframe, this early drop of the biggest Android update for some time is definitely going to be welcomed by fans.

[Update 11/04]: OnePlus has confirmed that the fingerprint issues should have been resolved and the rollout of Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 is now starting again. That means that it should begin heading out later today — again, in incremental waves. It’s worth noting that there still may be minor issues, hence the smaller rollout phase.

[Update 11/02]: So we have some bad news, OnePlus has confirmed that a fingerprint scanner issue is causing some issues with the Android 10 OTA for the OnePlus 6 specifically. They have therefore paused the update until further notice for the OnePlus 6 while a fix is prepared. Stay tuned for a further update in the comings days.

OnePlus 6/6T Android 10 update changelog

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings General bug fixes and improvements

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)



Of course, with a limited rollout you may be wondering how to get Android 10 on your OnePlus 6 or 6T right now. The fantastic Oxygen Updater already has the OTA file if you are happy to sideload using that method. We’re also seeing some users on Reddit gain the update by connecting to a VPN and setting their network location to Germany — your mileage may vary though.

If you’ve managed to get the update on your OnePlus 6 or 6T, let us know down in the comments section below how you’re getting on.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: