The Nokia 6.2 is now available in the US priced at $249

The Nokia 6.2, a fantastic budget package, is now available for purchase in the US and is priced at just $249.

Available directly from Amazon, the Nokia 6.2 isn’t the most stacked smartphone on the market, but it’s one of the cheapest new devices to get guaranteed updates for the next three years, alongside Android 10 in the coming months — being an Android One device.

The 6.3-inch LCD FHD+ display isn’t the best on the market, but it’s solid for the price, and the triple camera system offers you plenty of photographic options right at your fingertips.

We’ve already had some hands-on time with the budget Nokia 6.2 and 7.2, and they offer a solid alternative to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in the US, albeit with some slightly ageing internals. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 660 chipset might be a sore point, but given how light Android One is, this phone should power through basic tasks and more without too much of an issue.

The 3,500 mAh battery should power you through a day with little issues, while the design far exceeds the sub-$300 price-tag — many flagship phones don’t feel this good.

As a first smartphone or an upgrade over an older device, the simplicity and execution of the Nokia 6.2 make it a viable option for many people out there with limited budgets. Alternatively, it’s the ideal companion if you simply want a good backup smartphone.

You can pick it up in either black or a silver Ice color option now for just $249 on Amazon. That nets you 64 GB of internal storage, dual SIM support, and 4 GB of RAM. The Nokia 6.2 is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Cricket, and Mint right out of the box, too.

