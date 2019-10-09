Android 10 update now rolling out for the Nokia 8.1

The first Android 10 update for Nokia devices is heading out right now to the Nokia 8.1.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas confirmed over on Twitter that the update should be rolling out right now to the the mid-range smartphone. This makes the Nokia 8.1 one of the very first Android One devices to get the full Android 10 update and everything that comes with the OS upgrade.

The next two devices to get the Android 10 update should be the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 as per the original Nokia Android 10 roadmap. Of course, exact dates are not known but we’re sure that Juho will take to Twitter to give us the lowdown closer to the time.

If you do have the Nokia 8.1, you’ll get the brand new gesture navigation control method, dark theme, enhanced privacy controls, and much more on top. As you would expect, the full OTA is quite hefty at around 1.5GB, with an extensive changelog. The highlights include the new Smart Reply, dark mode, and the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 also includes the September 2019 security patch.

If you do own the Nokia 8.1, then be sure to head to your device Settings > System updates panel to see if the OTA download is waiting for you. Fans over on Reddit have confirmed seeing this update worldwide, so it should only be a matter of time before you get a taste of Android 10 on your phone.

For those of you that have already updated, let us know where you are located down in the comments section below.

