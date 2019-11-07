OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 10.0.5 OTA update for the OnePlus 7T which also includes the slightly out-of-date October 2019 security patch — yes, October.

The OnePlus 7T is a fantastic smartphone for under $600 and is one of the reasons that it even goes toe-to-toe with the latest Pixel 4 series. Right on the heels of the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, this new update offers just a few tweaks and enhancements to an already superb package.

Despite the fact that some Samsung Galaxy devices and the Pixel line are already getting the November 2019 patch, this is still better than many OEMs that can’t even manage to update devices from Android Pie to Android 10.

Announced over on the official OnePlus forums, The OxygenOS 10.0.5 OTA also includes a couple of other notable tweaks including a fix for the double-tap gesture that activates your display when locked. There are also the obligatory system stability and bug fixes for the recently released OnePlus 7T. You can see the relatively brief changelog below.

OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7T changelog

System

Fixed the double-tap gesture for screen activation

Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

Improved system stability and General bug fixes

The OxygenOS 10.0.5 OTA should be rolling out globally now. That said, you may need to check if you have the update waiting for you — it’s always worthwhile heading to the System updates section to check regardless. Also, be sure to let us know down in the comments section if you’ve managed to get the OTA file on your OnePlus 7T.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: