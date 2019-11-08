Are you getting Google Stadia at launch? [Poll]

Google Stadia is finally launching on November 19, and early buyers will be getting hardware over the course of a couple of weeks. Are you ready to stream games when the service launches?

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Stadia’s launch date was just confirmed in October alongside the Pixel 4 launch, but the Founder’s Edition kit has been available for pre-order for a few months now.

That kit came with a limited-edition controller, Chromecast Ultra, and also three months of Stadia Pro for you and a friend, too. Once that kit sold out around the globe, Google started offering the Premiere Edition that also granted early access to the service, but with the inclusion of a standard white controller instead of the limited blue one. Both kits cost $129.

Importantly, to get in on Google Stadia at launch, you’ll need one of those kits. That’s the only way to get a Stadia name and code right off the bat. Personally, I jumped in on a Stadia Founder’s Edition kit as soon as it was available in June.

For many, Google Stadia is something they’ll want to wait to buy for a couple of reasons. For one thing, the service doesn’t work everywhere yet. You’ll be able to play on a Chromecast Ultra, Chrome browser, or Pixel smartphone at launch. However, you won’t be able to use any Android tablets, iOS devices, or even an Android TV box, either.

Another reason that some people may want to wait on getting into Google Stadia is the library of games. At launch, we’re only expecting around 30 games to be available unless Google has kept some surprise titles hidden until the last minute. In just a few months, though, there will be quite a few more titles available.

Did you pre-order Google Stadia?

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: