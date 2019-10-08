Google Stadia is set to launch for those who have pre-ordered the Founder’s Edition bundle in November, and many of us are excited to see what the platform will have to offer. However, the questions begs to be answered, what games will be available on Google Stadia at launch?

Nomad case for Pixel 3

When does Google Stadia launch?

One important question that will play a role on which games will be available on Stadia at launch is when Google actually plans to launch the service. Unfortunately, we don’t have that date just yet. One shipping estimate on the Google Store did pinpoint a possible date of November 12-13, but Google has yet to officially say anything. Most likely, we’ll get more details alongside the Pixel 4 launch.

Confirmed Google Stadia launch games

Destiny 2: The Collection

One of the biggest games Google has been pushing for Stadia is Destiny 2, and we know for a fact that it will be available the day the service launches. While Google has never explicitly said the game will be available at launch, the fact that it will be a perk for Stadia Pro and is advertised alongside the Founder’s Edition kit means it will be.

Plus, since this is Destiny 2: The Collection, players will have full access to all of the game’s DLC content including the new Shadowkeep expansion.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Alongside its PC launch on November 5, Rockstar Games confirmed that its hit Red Dead Redemption 2 would be available as a launch title for Google Stadia. That’s an exciting reveal that has a lot of gamers much more interested in checking out Stadia at launch.

Games we think will launch with Google Stadia

Assassin’s Creed Odessey

Assassin’s Creed Odessey is a bit of an older title, but it means a lot to Stadia. Before Google’s official reveal earlier this year, Odessey was used as a test for what eventually became Stadia. Considering all of the work in the background is done and the game has been out for over a year now, it should definitely be available as a Stadia launch title.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is coming to Stadia following its launch on other platforms in July 2019. The action-adventure title should be available on Stadia at launch based on its release date alone, but there’s been no official word to confirm that.

Borderlands 3

Released on September 13, 2019, for other platforms, Borderlands 3 seems like it will be available as a launch title for Google Stadia. There’s been no explicit confirmation of that, but it certainly seems likely.

DOOM

While Bethesda’s latest DOOM: Eternal has been delayed to 2020, the original DOOM is more than likely going to be a launch title for Stadia this November. The game was originally released in 2016 on other consoles to rave reviews, which should make it a popular early option on Stadia.

Darksiders Genesis

Announced in the first set of games confirmed for Stadia, Darksiders Genesis will be making its debut sometime in 2019. It’s not been confirmed when this will be, though, so we’re not entirely sure it will be available when Google Stadia Founder’s Edition kits start arriving.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

Released on October 25, 2016, it seems like a safe bet that DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will be available at launch for Google Stadia, despite no official word to confirm it.

Farming Simulator 19

One of the titles that should take advantage of Google Stadia’s ability to play on multiple devices will likely be Farming Simulator 19. The casual game first released on November 19, 2018 and was confirmed for Stadia fairly early on. More than likely, it will be available when you set up your Founder’s Edition this November.

Football Manager 2020

Set to be more powerful than ever on Google Stadia, it seems likely that Football Manager 2020 will debut on Stadia at launch. The game is set to release in November 2019 just like Google’s new platform, so it’s likely that we’ll see the game available alongside Founder’s Edition kits or just shortly afterwards.

FINAL FANTASY XV

Coming from the folks at Square Enix, FINAL FANTASY XV is confirmed to be heading to Google Stadia. Given the game’s 2016 release date and the fact that Square Enix is actively developing its Avengers title for Stadia, we’re thinking it’s probably a safe bet that this one will be available at launch, too.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is one of the biggest new titles coming to Google Stadia. The game first debuted on other platforms such as PS4 and Xbox on October 4, 2019. When it debuts on Stadia – which we’re fairly confident will be at launch – Breakpoint will be one of the few games to support some of Stadia’s more advanced features such as Stream Connect, which allows for a better multiplayer experience.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint supports Stadia’s Stream Connect feature

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Another Tom Clancy title likely arriving on Stadia at launch is The Division 2. The game first launched on March 15, 2019, on other platforms, and given Ubisoft’s tight ties to Google Stadia, we can see no reason the game won’t be a launch title in November.

GRID

For those like me who enjoy racing titles, GRID will be making its debut on Stadia as well. While we’re not 100% certain that it will be a launch title, the game is set to launch on October 11, 2019, on other platforms.

GYLT

GYLT is one of Stadia’s several timed exclusives, and the game is also set to arrive in November 2019. While there’s no set date just yet, we’re betting that GYLT is going to be one of the first platform exclusives for Stadia at launch.

Just Dance 2020

Again coming from Ubisoft, Just Dance 2020 is set to launch on November 5, 2019. Since Google Stadia is mostly likely launching later in the month, it seems extremely likely that the popular rhythm game will be available to those who purchased the Founder’s Edition immediately.

Kine

First launching October 17, 2019, Kine is a unique puzzle game “across a theatrical dreamscape.” The game is available first on PC, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, but it sounds like it’ll land on Stadia at launch, too.

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is another story-driven FPS title heading to Stadia. The game was first launched on February 15, 2019, for other platforms including PS4. The game was also one of the first announced for Stadia, making it seem likely that it will be available near the platform’s debut.

Mortal Kombat 11

One all-but-confirmed title to launch alongside Stadia is Mortal Kombat 11. The long-lived fighting game was announced during the first Stadia Connect and was first released on April 23, 2019. We can say that the game is almost guaranteed to be a Stadia launch title because Google was using it as one of its demo titles at Gamescom in August.

Mortal Kombat 11 running on Google Stadia at Gamescom 2019

NBA 2K20

Teased back at Stadia’s initial reveal, NBA 2K20 is one title that’s probably going to be available to those who pre-ordered the Founder’s Edition Bundle. The game was first released to other platforms on September 6, 2019, and the only thing we can see possibly delaying its Stadia debut is some of the more advanced Stadia features we’ve seen teased such as “Crowd Play.”

Rage 2

First launched on May 14, 2019, for PC, PS4, and Xbox, Rage 2 is heading to Google Stadia as well. The game is developed by iD Software, the same developers who have helped out with DOOM titles, so we’re pretty confident it’ll be available at launch on Stadia.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, & Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

One thing seems certain about Stadia’s launch lineup; there’s going to be a lot of Lara Croft. Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are both titles released in the past few years from the popular series that debuted in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is also on the list, and it first dropped in 2013. Throwing in the fact that we’ve already seen these games with Assistant integration, it seems almost guaranteed that they’ll debut alongside Stadia in November.

Solving puzzles in Rise of the Tomb Raider with Google Assistant

Samurai Shodown

Another fighter coming to Stadia is Samurai Shodown. The remake is based on a game of the same title from 1993 and was first released for PS4 and Xbox on June 27, 2019.

SUPERHOT

The unique time-bending FPS SUPERHOT has hit just about every other platform, so its debut on Stadia was only a matter of time. The game first debuted back in 2016, and more than likely, it’ll be available on Stadia when it launches. The official trailer also hints that new DLC will also be coming soon, too.

The Crew 2

Launched on July 28, 2018, The Crew 2 is another of Stadia’s short list of racing titles. Based on the game’s year-old release date along, it’s probably a safe bet this will be available at launch.

The Elder Scrolls Online

The “massively multiplayer” online RPG Elder Scrolls Online first debuted on PCs in 2014 and has since been released on PS4 and Xbox as well. The game is also coming to Google Stadia and, considering Bethesda is involved, we can assume it’ll probably be available when Stadia launches.

Thumper

The “rhythm violence” game Thumper is also coming to Stadia after launching on other platforms over the past three years. It first hit PC and PS4 in 2016 and eventually made its way to VR headsets, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and even iOS. More than likely, it’ll be available on Stadia at launch which, bonus, means you’ll be able to access it on some Android phones.

Trials Rising

The classic Trials series is making its way to Stadia with Trials Rising. Published by Ubisoft, it’s all but confirmed that this one will be available at Stadia’s launch, and it seems all the more likely considering it first launched on PC, Xbox, Switch, and PS4 in late February 2019.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood first launched on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox in July 2019, and more than likely, will be available at Stadia’s launch.

Google Stadia games in 2020

DOOM: Eternal

One of the biggest names that’s surrounded the marketing for Google Stadia has been DOOM: Eternal. The massive title seemed set to launch alongside Stadia in November, even being used as a demo in some cases. However, the title was pushed back to March 20, 2020, to “polish” the game.

Get Packed

One of the first exclusives announced for Stadia was Get Packed. The indie title looks like a blast, but it won’t be available in time for launch. While there’s no release date attached, we know the game is set to be released sometime in 2020.

Marvel’s Avengers

The highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game from Square Enix is shaping up to be a huge title. We’re excited to see that it will be available for Google Stadia on May 15, 2020, when the game launches on other platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Coming sometime in 2020, Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the titles that Google helped bring to life for Stadia. The game isn’t a platform exclusive, but when it arrives in 2020, it’ll be available on Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077

One of the most anticipated games of 2020 is Cyberpunk 2077 and at Gamescom 2019, the game was confirmed to release on Stadia. The game arrives on Stadia and other platforms on April 16, 2020.

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! has become somewhat of an unexpected remake, and even more unexpected was its debut on Google Stadia. The game was originally released in 2005 on PlayStation 2 and Xbox, but will be arriving on Stadia and other modern platforms sometime in 2020.

Gods & Monsters

Announced by Ubisoft earlier this year, Gods & Monsters is a new original title from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odessey. The game is set to arrive on Google Stadia and other modern consoles on February 25, 2020.

Orcs Must Die! 3

Another of Google’s timed exclusives for Stadia is the unexpected sequel Orcs Must Die! 3. The game is heading to Stadia and should be better than ever thanks to Stadia’s powerful processing. Many aren’t happy about the exclusive release of the game, but sometime after its release in Spring 2020, it will become available on other platforms.

Watch Dogs Legion

Coming in 2020, Watch Dogs Legion is another game coming to Stadia courtesy of Ubisoft. The third title in the Watch Dogs series that started in 2014, Legion takes place in London with the city “facing its downfall” as players build up a resistance. The games launches March 6, 2020.

Windjammers 2

Originally set to release in 2019, Windjammers 2 has been delayed to “early 2020.” The flying disc title is a fast-paced competitive game that will also debut on PC and Nintendo Switch alongside its Stadia release.

More on Google Stadia:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: