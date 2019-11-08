Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Google Pixel Slate, and the new Moto One are all on sale in 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll find all of the best deals down below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 includes a $50 Amazon credit

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card for $550. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for $150 in savings when considering the gift card value and is a new all-time low. Step up to the 256GB model for $630, down from $730.

Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. You can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Google Pixel Slate offers 12-inches of Chrome OS glory for $533

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Slate 64GB Intel Core m3 Chrome OS Tablet for $533. Typically selling for $799, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $5 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen Molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 64GB of on-board storage alongside 8GB of RAM. In terms of other notable features, you’re looking at up to ten hours of battery life, USB-C, and dual front-facing speakers. Learn more in our review.

Score Motorola’s new Moto One smartphone for $250

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $250. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its new Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the beautiful Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White [Video]

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Review: Elegant and easy-to-use [Video]