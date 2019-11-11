The ultimate Android gaming phone right now is the Asus ROG Phone 2 and it’s going to get Android 10 very soon. Here’s how to get the beta on your device.

Highlighted by the folks over at Android Police, Asus has announced a beta program to bring Android 10 to its gaming flagship. However, there are a few qualifications to get the beta.

Firstly, of course, you’ll need to have a ROG Phone 2. Next, you’ll need to be an active member of the ZenTalk forums. It’s unclear if signing up for a new account will hurt your chances of getting the beta, so best of luck.

To get the Android 10 beta, you’ll also need to share the IMEI and serial number of your ROG Phone 2 with Asus and report bugs in the company’s requested format as you test out the beta update. Asus also asks that users keep the update’s changes confidential. Further OTAs as part of the beta program are also mandatory.

Since this is a closed beta, you’ll want to get in on it sooner rather than later. You can sign up here.

Notably, the ROG Phone 2 would be the second Asus device to get Android 10 following the ZenFone 6 which was updated recently.

