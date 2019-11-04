Asus ZenFone 6 gets Android 10 update, rolling out over OTA

The Asus Zenfone 6 basically came out of nowhere when it launched last year, and now the device is getting an upgrade. If you own an Asus Zenfone 6, Android 10 is headed your way.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Android 10 was just released for Pixel devices back in September and has slowly rolled out to some other manufacturers. Asus doesn’t really have the best track record when it comes to Android updates, but it seems the company’s decision to ditch a heavy custom skin is also helping it push out faster updates.

The folks over at Android Police report that their Zenfone 6 unit has been updated to Android 10 via an OTA update that’s currently rolling out. It has the latest October security patch too. Asus’ changelog for the update is pretty minimal too, only calling out the addition of fully gestural navigation as well as the version number changes. The update, of course, also brings system-wide dark mode, privacy enhancements, and much more too.

The OTA should be heading to all Zenfone 6 owners now, but if you’re feeling impatient, you can download the firmware directly from Asus and flash it yourself.

More on Android 10:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: