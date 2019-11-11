Following up on the same event from 2018, Google Play has just opened up voting for its Users’ Choice awards for 2019. Open for the next two weeks, this gives users the ability to vote for some of their favorite apps.

Google announced the Users’ Choice 2019 in a blog post today. The company says that the polls will close on November 25th.

For 2019, categories include apps, games, movies, and books too. Not every app or game is included, obviously, but Google has included some of the top trending apps and games in each selection. Notably, the list changes between regions as well and based on your device.

Some of the nominees from different 2019 Google Play Users’ Choice categories include Post-it, Boosted, Mario Kart Tour, Stardew Valley, Archero, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Testaments, The 18th Abduction, and many others too.

Google will announce winners of each category on December 3rd, 2019. Of course, you’ll also need to be logged into a Google account in order to vote. You can vote here if the banner isn’t showing up on your device yet. You can only vote once, but your vote can be changed at any time over the next two weeks.

