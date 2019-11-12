Disney+ launched earlier today, and to say the service is struggling to stay online is a bit of an understatement. You can’t say issues were expected, but it doesn’t make it any less frustrating for Chromecast, Android, and other streamers who are hoping to get their fix of The Mandalorian…

Disney Plus “Unable to connect” error

The most common error people are experiencing on Disney+ this morning is a general “Unable to connect” error. If you’re trying to access the main Disney+ menu in the Android or iOS apps, that might be the error code you’re seeing. Unfortunately, there’s no way to resolve this issue other than wait for Disney to fix their servers.

It’s possible that if you’re getting this general error that the issue might be on your end, however. This could mean that your device isn’t properly connected to WiFi or cellular data, and it could also mean that something is wrong with your home network. Check those things out before blaming Disney.

Other Disney Plus codes: Error 41, Error 42, Error 76

Some actual error codes are popping up for some users though — we’ve seen mention of error 41, 42, and 76 on the web (and in our own experience). You should know that if you’re seeing one of these more specific error codes when trying to play media on Disney+, it’s probably not your fault — these are all codes signifying an issue on Disney’s end.

These codes even recommend contacting Disney if the error persists:

We’re sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (error code 41).

Disney acknowledges issues

Thankfully, no matter which error code you’re seeing, Disney is acknowledging that it is having issues. The company says that demand for the service (and probably The Mandalorian in particular, if we’re honest) has “exceeded our high expectations” and that they’re “working to quickly resolve the current user issue.”

The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) November 12, 2019

If you’re trying to watch Disney+ on Chromecast, Android, or another platform, you should be able to access all your shows and movies within a few hours — it’s pretty unlikely that these server issues will last any more than a day. We’re right there with you though as we wait for Disney to figure this out.