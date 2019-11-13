YouTube for Android tests radical comments redesign

YouTube seems to test new UI changes more often on its Android app than most other Google products. Now, we’re seeing a radical redesign to the comments section of the YouTube Android app.

A Reddit user reports that a server-side update hit their device which revamps the comments section completely. In the app currently, the comments are placed at the very bottom of each video underneath recommendations.

In this new version, the YouTube app on Android displays comments directly underneath a video’s description. It shows a total number of comments as well as three in a preview. There’s also a button to expand the comments section and, presumably, the option to add a comment.

Google also added a message at the very bottom of the page to say that comments have moved, something that will probably help those with the muscle memory of scrolling down to the bottom.

This new interface doesn’t seem especially widespread yet, but there are a handful of reports about the update are on the same Reddit thread. It’s unclear if Google plans to roll it out widely, but so far the feedback is not very positive.

If you have the new interface, drop a comment and let us know. So far, we only know of it appearing on YouTube for Android v14.45.52.

