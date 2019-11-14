Google Stadia is set to launch next week, but missing features and a tiny launch list of games is hurting the platform’s debut. Today, Microsoft announced that its xCloud streaming service would debut in full next year and, as a kick to Stadia’s pants, the service just added 50 more games too.

Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer revealed that the company plans to launch its xCloud game streaming sometime in 2020. This isn’t a hard commitment, but the company is “planning” to integrate xCloud with Xbox Game Pass sometime next year.

With the service’s official launch, it will also bring official support for PS4 controllers (which already technically works) as well as extending from Android phones over to Windows 10 PCs. There was even a hint that, instead of only Xbox games, the service could one day include PC titles too. As for iOS support, there’s a prototype working, but Microsoft is still “working with Apple” to bring it to the public.

While Microsoft will be behind Stadia by the time xCloud launches, it won’t be behind when it comes to games. Alongside this announcement, Microsoft also delivered 50 new games to its xCloud Preview which are already live. This includes huge titles such as Madden NFL 20, Just Cause 4, Forza Horizon 4, and many others. The full list is found below (via The Verge) including the four titles that were already on the service.

With xCloud only in preview, this huge list of games is pretty embarrassing for Google’s Stadia which will launch with just 12 titles. While more will be coming on a regular basis, it’s still a tiny list at launch, especially considering that, for preview members, xCloud’s games are free for the time being.

Microsoft xCloud Preview Games: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Rad

Soulcalibur VI

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

WRC 7

Devil May Cry 5

F1 2019

For the King

Absolver

Madden NFL 20

Vermintide 2

Vampyr

Conan Exiles

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Hitman

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

TERA

World War Z

Black Desert Online

Sniper Elite 4

Puyo Puyo Champions

Just Cause 4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

ARK: Survival Evolved

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

WWE 2K20

Overcooked!

Yoku’s Island Express

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Darksiders 3

Hello Neighbor

Subnautica

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

Crackdown 3

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

ReCore: Definitive Edition

State of Decay 2

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Previously available on xCloud: Sea of Thieves

Killer Instinct

Gears 5

Halo 5: Guardians

