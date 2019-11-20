Scooby-Doo is returning to movie theaters in May of next year, and well ahead of that movie’s launch, Google Duo is joining in on the fun with some new effects.

Rolling out to users now via a server-side change, these three new video effects place Scooby-Doo in the frame of your video call or message. The three effects are all slightly different, with one placing Scooby in the bottom left of the frame as he looks back and forth. Another places him on the right side of the frame as he laughs.

The last effect puts Scooby-Doo on top of your head using AR. The effect only appears when your face is in the frame, and Scooby will move based on your head movements side to side or even up and down. I’ve only used this briefly, but this is definitely my favorite of the collection.

The movie these effects tie in with won’t arrive until May 2020, but if you’re a fan of the character or just want a dog on your head as you send a video message, they’re pretty cool. The Scooby-Doo effects in Google Duo should be live for most users as of today, alongside a handful of others that are already live.

