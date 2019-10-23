Messages for web adds Google Duo calling integration

Google’s Messages for web client now features integration with Google Duo. Recently rolled out, this matches functionality in the Android app, and allows you to quickly place a call from a text conversation.

Logging into Messages for web (via QR code) today, surfaces a “Video calling is now available” message in the top-left corner just above the “Start chat” FAB. A learn more button links to an official support page about the capability that notes:

Video calling is supported by Google Duo and your call will be started by Duo for Web. Google will check your contacts for video calling availability, but your contacts data won’t be saved.

Contacts available on the video calling service will have a Duo icon next to their name in the top bar. This opens a new duo.google.com tab that starts the dialing process immediately. This integration is similar to the Messages app on Android, though the icon is branded and not generic.

Duo for web launched earlier this year, while Messages for web came online in mid-2018. Functionality for the two clients have remained relatively unchanged with a number of small tweaks here and there.

Today’s Duo integration with Messages for web helps emphasize the cohesion between Google’s SMS/RCS and video/audio calling offerings. It also comes ahead of classic Hangouts’ eventual deprecation for consumers sometime next year. Duo is a much more suitable replacement that Hangouts Meet for most users.

More about Google Duo:

Thanks Dee!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: