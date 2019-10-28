Google Duo has added three brand new video filters for your video calls just in time for Halloween and Diwali.

Right on the heels of Messages integration on desktop, the video calling app now has a couple of spooky effects alongside some more sparkly filters to apply while making video calls to friends and family (via Android Police).

The new elements should be available right now, with two Halloween options to choose from alongside one sparkler-laden Diwali on-screen greeting. They can be added to your recorded messages simply by tapping the ‘Effects’ button on the right side to add the brand new selection — you may also see an on-screen prompt to add them too.

If you’re wondering, you’ll get a pumpkin, orange witches hat, and some lovely patches, whereas the other Halloween effect has you super-imposed into a spooky haunted house. For those celebrating Diwali, it’s a more simple affair. A sparkler spells out ‘Happy Diwali’ — much less intense and far classier.

That said, while Halloween isn’t that big of a deal over on this side of the pond, the new video filters should help you celebrate the holiday with extended family and friends.

You shouldn’t need to update your version of the app to be able to apply these new filters to your recorded messages either. We’re seeing some regions don’t yet have the new filters.

I’m able to access and use them here in the UK, along with some US-based colleagues. Let us know down in the comments section below if you’ve got the new Halloween filters available in your version of Google Duo.

