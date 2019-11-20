Considering we’ve only had a month or so for the dust to settle after the launch of the OnePlus 7T, it’s probably about time we had a OnePlus 8 Pro leak. Well, a series of alleged basic design diagrams of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked and showcase some of the potential incoming hardware features.

Shortly after the launch of the 7T, we were teased with renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8. While those are believed to be for the upcoming standard 8 model, these leaked diagrams show what could be the OnePlus 8 Pro — which will likely be well into the final development phases.

The diagrams themselves are not the most detailed but do point to some hardware tweaks from the current OnePlus 7/7T Pro. At the front, the biggest change looks to be the inclusion of a display cutout. A punch-hole notch is prominent in the upper left of the massive display. This does mean that it’s unlikely we’ll see a pop-up camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro — although the previous renders also showed us a solo punch-hole notch.

A core difference here is that one of the leaked OnePlus 8 Pro diagrams shows an elongated punch-hole with what we can only assume are two front-facing cameras. It looks very similar to what you’ll see on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ — albeit on the opposite corner of the display.

At the rear, the triple camera setup retains the vertical layout we’ve seen with the 7/7T Pro throughout 2019. There appears to be an extra circular cutout to the left of that vertical setup, which points towards a fourth extra sensor. We’d wager this is likely a Time-of-Flight sensor given how prominent they are becoming in most flagship Android smartphones. Beneath that, the cutout for the laser auto-focus system makes the jump from the OnePlus 7T Pro too.

At the sides, these leaked diagrams essentially confirm that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with the exact same hardware button layout. It’s worth noting that we are not expecting too much of an overhaul over the OnePlus 7T Pro but the inclusion of a punch-hole notch is definitely interesting considering just how much R&D would have gone into the pop-up selfie camera.

Considering that these design diagrams also include placeholder information, clearly, the design is not set in stone. It’s unclear if we’ll actually see anything close to this come launch day but it does give us a glimpse of what the OnePlus 8 Pro could come packing.

How are you feeling about the prospect of a potential OnePlus 8 Pro with a dual punch-hole notch? What are your thoughts about these diagrams? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: