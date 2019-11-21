The OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update is now available for the OnePlus 7/7Pro and includes a decent selection of updates and improvements — the biggest being the ability to disable the Zen Mode.

OnePlus confirmed the update was rolling out over on the official OnePlus forums along with fixes for common issues many beta subscribers have been complaining about. There is also room for the November 2019 security patch and that highly requested ability to disable the mindfulness Zen Mode app.

Beyond those two core inclusions, the latest open beta also includes fixes for the fingerprint icon visibility and animations, music interruptions via the Ambient Display, as well as general bug fixes and overall device stability improvements. You can check out the extended changelog below for more detailed information.

OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 7/7Pro changelog

System Fixed the visibility of the fingerprint icon Fixed the issue with the interruption of Music in the ambient display Improved the animation effect of fingerprint icon Added the notch area display option in the Settings (for OnePlus 7) Updated Android security patch to 2019.11 Improved system stability and General bugs fixes

Zen Mode Added the “Disable” option in the app info section

As with any beta software, it’s worth noting that the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 may suffer from instability issues here and there. It’s one of the reasons we don’t recommend running them on your device if you require constant access or cannot access support services.

The update should be available right now, so head to your device Settings > System updates panel and refresh. Alternatively, you may be able to get the OTA file using Oxygen Updater.

