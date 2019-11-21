Despite saying goodbye to Inbox earlier this year, we do have a spiritual successor in the form of Spark. The email client is by no means an outright replacement but the good news is that unlike Inbox, there is now a dedicated dark mode for Spark on Android and iOS.

When Inbox kicked the bucket earlier this year, we even went hands-on with Spark to give devotees a closer look at an alternative service — which is really nice by the way. Hardcore Inbox fans will likely still be frustrated as nothing quite ‘feels’ like the automated email client and there probably never will be. That said, Spark is a bit of halfway-house that retains some Inbox features and gives you an option when there are very few out there.

Of course, Spark didn’t officially launch with a dark mode. From today though, you can dip your display into a darker shade and Spark will now follow suit after being officially announced by developer Readdle.

It can either be turned on manually, while it also respects the system-wide dark mode settings on both Android 10 and iOS 13. This means that even if you’re waiting on the Android 10 update, you can still enjoy less eye-searingly bright menus, emails and have an overall more pleasing experience.

If you haven’t tried the email client already, when firing up Spark you notice that the interface doesn’t feel quite the same as every generic email client, but for Inbox users, it will feel eerily familiar. Your notifications are bundled much as they would be with Inbox. Everything feels very organized and well thought through.

You can download the latest version of Spark on Android and iOS right now to enjoy the brand new dark mode. Be sure to let us know what you think down in the comments section below.

