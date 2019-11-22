9to5Google Daily 345: Google Cloud Print set to be killed off

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Hosts
Links
- Google Cloud Print is dead as of December 31, 2020
- $100 Google Store credit for pre-ordering Pixel 4 now available
- Samsung Galaxy S11 renders show central punch-hole, new camera layout, more
- Interactive ‘dynamic email’ rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS
- OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren review: The fastest phone gets slightly faster [Video]
Deals
- Save on the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup from $550 (Up to $318 off)
- Get 512GB of speedy SanDisk microSD storage at an Amazon low: $110 (Reg. $150)
Support:
