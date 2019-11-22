A series of renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 have been revealed and showcase extensive device alterations over the Galaxy S10 series in both the camera and display.

The renders come courtesy of @OnLeaks, who has partnered with @91Mobiles to produce yet more realistic versions of the upcoming flagship far ahead of the official unveiling. Given his track record, it’s almost safe to say that these renders provide our first look at the next Galaxy series device.

One of the biggest talking points of the Note 10 was the repositioning of the punch-hole notch. According to these renders Samsung is set to move the punch-hole on the Galaxy S11 to this central position. This makes sense as it can be disorientating on the S10 when taking a selfie, as the offset notch means you don’t always look directly at the camera.

The display also looks to return to the curvy style that was introduced back with the Samsung Galaxy S8. We can see softer corners and almost zero side bezels. A return to the curves helps differentiate from the boxier Note line a little further than it has recently. There is enough room for a thin earpiece on the 6.7-inch display but 91Mobiles notes that the side curves are set to be less pronounced as with the Galaxy S10. Recent OneUI 2.0 information hints at a 120Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED panel.

On the sides, the power and volume buttons are all relocated to the right side. That means there is no room for the dedicated Bixby button. Overall it results in a cleaner look that mimics the Note 10 button layout.

At the rear, the camera is set to receive the biggest overhaul in recent years. The Samsung Galaxy S11 renders show them moved to the upper left position — which mimics the Note 10. However, the camera nodule appears far more rectangular which hints at more lenses. The renders suggest up to five this time around, with an LED flash also included.

The camera setup is expected to come with that impressive 108-megapixel main sensor as seen in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Rumors also suggest that we’ll see 5x optical zoom, some Deep Fusion-like post-processing technology, 8K video recording, improved Night Mode and much more.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three distinct sizes — although these renders only show what we believe will be the S11. The S11e is rumored to include a 6.3 or 6.4-inch display, while the S11 and S11+ will measure in at 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches respectively.

The speculated internals will include the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990, RAM amounts are not yet known. We would also expect the Galaxy S11 series to ship with Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 out of the box.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy S11 renders? Is it far too early to make a judgement? Let us know in the comments section below.

