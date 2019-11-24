With all of the Black Friday deals looming, we’re expecting to see many of this year’s best Android smartphone deals. From the latest and greatest to more budget-friendly picks, all of the top retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all slated to offer aggressive discounts on various handsets from Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Sony, and more. You’ll find all of the best Android smartphone Black Friday deals down below.

Best Android smartphone deals that are live right now

Black Friday pricing has arrived on the Razer Phone 2, now dropping down to $300. That’s $100 off the going rate and a new all-time low. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. We loved it in our hands-on review and it features Android Pie as well.

Holiday deals are now also live on the Google Pixel 4/XL at $200 off. In both cases, these are some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date on unlocked models. You can also save $75 on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone at $275.

Samsung’s entire lineup of unlocked Galaxy S10 Android smartphones are currently on sale. Acorss the board, these are expected to be the best you’ll see all Black Friday and deals start at $550 for the S10e, which is $200 off the usual price tag on this model. This device runs Android Pie and offers a budget-friendly flagship Android experience powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Stepping up to the $700 price point earns you Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which also ships with a pair of Galaxy Buds. All things considered, you’re saving $318 here and bringing home the Android smartphone at its best price yet ahead of Black Friday. The S10+ is also eligible for the free earbuds and will run you $800, down from $1,118. Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Note10/+ is also currently on sale, receiving upwards of $500 discounts at Best Buy.

By way of Sprint’s early Black Friday sale, anyone looking to add a new line of service can bring home the Samsung Galaxy S10 for free.

Best Android smartphone Black Friday deals to come

More Android smartphone deals are certainly around the corner though, and Walmart looks to offer up some budget-conscious devices. If you can live without with latest and greatest there’s some solid savings to be had on Samsung’s Galaxy S9. It’ll drop to $399 come next week, which is $101 off what this handset selling for now.

One of the most affordable offers for Black Friday falls to LG’s Stylo 5 Smartphone at $99. That’s $100 off the going rate and a great way to dive into the Android ecosystem without breaking the bank. This handset is also ideal for starting your kid out with their first phone.

