Play Pass rolled out last month as a subscription service that “unlocks” hundreds of Android apps and games for a monthly fee. Since launch, Google has added 37 more titles to the collection.

The vast majority of newly added applications are free and skew toward gaming content, but there’s also a podcast player, budgeting, drawing, and journaling app. In case of free titles, Play Pass unlocks all in-app purchases and removes advertising for a premium experience.

Paid games highlighted by Google today include Cytus II ($1.99), Sally’s Law ($1.99), and Traffix ($4.49), while one pirate-themed title normally costs $13.99.

Play Pass launched with over 350 apps and Google noted that more are coming every month. The service is currently invite-only for developers and touted as offering a “high-quality, curated collection.” It costs $4.99 per month with a 10-day free trial. The subscription integrates with Google Play Family Sharing so it can be shared with up to five other family members.

To just browse this month’s additions, visit this “New to Play Pass” collection.

