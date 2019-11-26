Back when Call of Duty Mobile launched, it came with controller support but was quickly pulled for unknown reasons. But now, thanks to a recent update, Activision has confirmed that gamepad support been returned to the popular FPS title.

At present, the game only supports official PS4 DualShock 4 (except first-generation) and Xbox One controllers. Should you want to use a Nintendo Switch Pro controller or another third-party option, it will warn you that using non-supported controllers could impact functionality and gameplay.

That said, further updates may add more controller support in future. It’s also worth noting that your Xbox One and PS4 controllers will only work during a match. That means that you’ll need to use the native touch controls to navigate menus and control the main UI.

Support means that you can modify your settings within the “Controller” section of the settings menu. This section was previously replaced with an “Other” section after controller support was removed shortly after release.

How to connect a controller in Call of Duty Mobile

Enable Bluetooth pairing on your controller. This is done by holding the Share and PS button at the same time on a PS4 controller, or the Xbox and sync button on an Xbox One controller. Enable Bluetooth on your mobile device (usually done through settings). Within Bluetooth settings, locate “wireless controller” and connect to that device. Open Call of Duty: Mobile and enable “Allow to use controller” in the Controller settings menu. (Note: You may see the above screenshot while your controller is connecting, or if your controller isn’t paired yet.) Set and modify your controls for each game type.

If those steps prove a little difficult to follow, we have a handy video guide showing you how to link a controller to your Android 10-powered device so that you can enjoy Call of Duty Mobile as if you were playing on console.

You will be matched up against other players using controllers, and those using touch controls will be matched against fellow touchscreen players to ensure an even playing field for all players. This ensures that Call of Duty Mobile remains balanced and fun to play, no matter which control scheme you opt for.

