Google Duo started as a simple video calling app which, as it’s gotten more popular, has also integrated many new features. Now, it appears Google Duo is testing an updated UI for calls which places functions along a bottom bar.

Android Police spotted this revised interface this week in what appears to be a server-side update. This updated UI brings the bottom bar of buttons that we’ve seen in many other Google apps lately, although the visual design is obviously different simply for the sake of allowing the video call itself to take center stage.

The buttons along this bottom bar in Google Duo include – from left to right – toggling the camera itself off, mute, an end call button, and also switching which camera is being used. Finally, there’s an overflow menu that currently houses the low light mode. Presumably, this overflow menu is being used as Google plans further new features.

For the time being this appears to be a limited server-side rollout and we’re not sure how widely it is available. I’ve got it live on my device, though.

