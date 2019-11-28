Google’s smart displays and smart speakers are some of the best on the market today. However, for many, it might be tough to choose between the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Here’s which of Google’s Nest Hub smart displays is right for you on Black Friday.

What can Google Nest Hub do?

Both of Google’s smart displays have a wide variety of functions. Firstly, they act as always-available Google Assistant speakers which can be triggered with a simple “Hey Google” command. That allows for searching for the answer to a question, playing your favorite music, setting timers, and much, much more. Google Assistant can also connect to thousands of smart home products to control them.

Since the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are smart displays, they can do even more than a typical smart speaker. Both products can play live TV using services like YouTube TV or Sling TV. They can also display recipes in the kitchen as you work, pull from your library of digital movies, show lyrics to songs that are playing, and more! Being Google products, you can even cast services like Hulu and Disney+ to these screens.

Another useful function these smart displays offer is acting as a hub for your smart home. The touchscreen can be used with no vocal commands to control all devices in your home with ease. You can even view live feeds from security cameras in your home.

All of this is only scratching the surface too as there’s plenty more these devices can offer!

Which one is right for me?

When it comes to Google’s smart displays, only two are on the market right now – the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

How do these smart displays differ? The Google Nest Hub – formerly the Home Hub – is a compact, cute little 7-inch smart display that fits almost anywhere in your home. It can do everything listed above and does it all for just $129.

The Google Nest Hub Max, on the other hand, is a larger 10-inch smart display that offers a few upgrades with its $229 price. Not only are its display and speakers much better, but there’s a camera up front which can be used for video calls on Google Duo. That camera also doubles as a Nest security camera and can be used for some handy hands-free gestures for pausing music/videos.

Both displays also offer an “awareness” feature. Using ultrasonic tech, the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max can detect when you’re nearby to adjust interface elements such as timers as well as lighting up the display to show you the weather or media controls.

For most people, the standard Nest Hub will do great. However, the Nest Hub Max may be a worthy upgrade if you want better sound, the ability to make video calls, and get the extra bit of functionality the Max offers.

What Black Friday deals are there on Google Nest Hub?

Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are both spectacular products and both will be discounted on Black Friday. Our colleagues at 9to5Toys are covering deals as they happen with the best deal coverage on the web, but there are a few deals we’ll highlight right here.

The smaller Nest Hub is going to be more heavily discounted this Black Friday with most retailers cutting prices down to $79. Google’s own store has all four colors available at a discount and most retailers are matching that. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo all match the

How about the Google Nest Hub Max on Black Friday? That offering is getting cut to $199, a $30 discount. Google’s own store, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and B&H Photo all offer that lower price for a limited time.

