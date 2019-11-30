The OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6/6T is now rolling out with several fixes for the 2018 flagships.

Of course, this is the second OxygenOS Open Beta based upon Android 10 — the stable build we’re still waiting to rollout fully to all owners. Some of you updating may see it listed as “beta 31” as it is technically the 31st beta build for the OnePlus 6T since release.

OnePlus confirmed that the update is essentially a bug fix update over on the official OnePlus forums, the most notable fixes being for the in-display fingerprint scanner and Wi-Fi issues specifically with 5Ghz networks.

You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 6/6T

System Fixed the fingerprint identification issue Fixed the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock Fixed the automatic Freeze and Reboot issues Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Camera Improved the performance and General bug fixes

WiFi & internet Fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection



You don’t need us to tell you that this is not stable software, and as such, you may encounter further bugs and issues if you choose to install the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update on your main smartphone. Our advice would be to ensure that you have any important data backed up where possible before even joining the beta path.

The download should be available right now. If you haven’t received a notification, head to Settings > System updates and refresh to get the Open Beta OTA file on your device. You can, however, get the OTA file using Oxygen Updater if refreshing manually doesn’t do the trick.

