Xiaomi launched its first Wear OS smartwatch earlier this year and it’s basically an Apple Watch clone running a skinned Wear OS. Now, the Xiaomi Mi Watch is adding support for iPhones with an update.

Confirmed by Xiaomi (via GSMArena), this update is rolling out to the Mi Watch starting on December 3rd in China. The update fixes a few issues on the watch including pairing problems which caused the Watch to freeze when being set up for the first time. Notification issues and location information also get improvements with this update.

Xiaomi is also bringing iPhone support to the Mi Watch on December 3rd as its Xiaomi Wear app debuts on that same day. iOS support isn’t new for Wear OS watches, but it’s interesting that Xiaomi didn’t have this at launch.

Whatever the reason for the delay, iOS support is right around the corner alongside these other fixes. Xiaomi says that Mi Watch users should have their device charged to at least 50% and use WiFi for the download. The update may take a few days to roll out to everyone.

