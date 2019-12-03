Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola, HMD confirm devices built on 5G-ready Snapdragon 865

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit here in Maui, Hawaii, several of Qualcomm’s partners have confirmed forthcoming devices that will be built on the new 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 system-on-a-chip. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Lenovo (Motorola) are all confirming the development of flagship smartphones that will pack the Snapdragon 865, while HMD Global also says it has plans for Snapdragon 765-powered devices.

In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.

Oppo also confirmed that it has a flagship phone in the works with the Snapdragon 865:

In 2020 Q1, OPPO will launch its flagship product using the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, together bringing a faster and superior 5G experience to users. In the era of 5G and intelligent connectivity, OPPO will continue to invest in 5G products, research, standard development and application scenarios, with Qualcomm Technologies and other partners in the industry, to bring more 5G values and possibilities to users around the world.

Lenovo was a bit more vague in the Qualcomm press release, saying that it plans to lead “the 5G era” with devices “driven by the … Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms.” The company said on stage that they plan to offer many 5G-ready devices in early 2020.

As the mobile arm, Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 — driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms, re-invigorating our place in the premium flagship space.

Finally, HMD Global, the company you may know as purveyor of many a mid-range Nokia phone, says that it will be taking advantage of the Snapdragon 765:

Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform.

So yes, shockingly, companies are planning to actually use and implement the new Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 chips that Qualcomm announced today. You can read a little more about those two chips right now, but the company is keeping all the nitty gritty for tomorrow’s keynote.

FTC disclosure: Qualcomm flew us out to Maui to cover these announcements, but the content of our coverage of these announcements are comprised of our own thoughts. In other words, this isn’t paid placement sponsored content.