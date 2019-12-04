Just yesterday Qualcomm released the first details about its new Snapdragon 865 processor and one of the most interesting details is its ability to power 8K video recording. Now, a new source is corroborating details about the Galaxy S11’s ability to record video in 8K.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Sources speaking to SamMobile say that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will support up to 8K video recording on all models. Specifically, the device will be able to record 8K video at 30 frames-per-second, an impressive feat for a smartphone.

This shooting ability is enabled thanks to the chipset under the hood. Most Galaxy S11 models will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, but some models will be using Samsung’s Exynos 990 chip which also supports 8K recording.

It’s important to note, though, that this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about this. The folks over at XDA-Developers dug into Samsung’s camera application not long ago and found evidence that 8K would be arriving in a future smartphone, but it’s great to have this additional corroboration. XDA’s teardown also confirmed that the 108MP camera would be used to capture 8K. There’s also a hint of 4K 120fps video.

More on Samsung Galaxy S11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: