Back in March, Google released a useful Analytics-powered dashboard for newsrooms. Great on large screens, Realtime Content Insights (RCI) is now integrating trending topics from Google Trends.

Google describes RCI as a free tool for helping “newsrooms around the world make quick, data-driven content and distribution decisions.” Since launch eight months ago, it has been used in 140 countries for various events, including election coverage.

Access to real-time analytics has helped publishers decide which stories to cover and how to get articles in front of the right readers, plus measure audience engagement and identify coverage gaps.

After feedback, RCI is adding Trending Topics powered by real-time data from Google Trends under the “Trends in Your Region” section. It’s intended to “help newsrooms better understand what readers care about and help inform content creation as news unfolds.” The goal is to tailor popular content to emerging interests.

In the Trending Topics section, journalists can select a newsworthy event, such as the Summer Olympics, Brexit, or the US presidential election. RCI will then surface related topics and queries that are trending across the web, as well as show how reader interest has changed over time through charts.

Only the three topics mentioned above are available today, but more global ones will be added over time. Insights include an “interest over time” chart with intervals from the last hour to the past 12 months, as well as a list of related topics and queriers.

Trends in Google’s newsroom dashboard are available today, while the company also updated its user guide for using RCI.

