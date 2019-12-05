As per a previous Android 10 roadmap for Sony devices, it appears that the OS update is rolling out for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 right now.

Initially, Sony was coy on the actual release dates, with “December” being a tentative estimate for when the update would reach their biggest devices of 2019. While it’s great that Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 owners will get Android 10 over the coming weeks, it’s unlikely that many other Sony devices will get the full OTA update.

Being true to their word of updating the only flagship devices in the Sony stable isn’t something to brush off though, we’re still waiting for many other OEMs to get their own devices updated — Samsung included.

The upgrade to Android 10 also brings with it the November 2019 security patch (via PiunikaWeb). However, it’s worth noting that the OTA has caused some issues for those that have downloaded the file. It measures in at around 730MB and comes in software version 55.1.A.0.748 form (as you can see from the screenshots below).

Some are complaining of calling and mobile data problems, leaving them unable to phone contacts or connect to the web using mobile data. It’s for this reason that we suggest proceeding with caution, as you won’t be able to downgrade to Android Pie once Android 10 is installed.

We’ve seen confirmation of the OTA though working fine from many over on Reddit but that doesn’t mean you should jump aboard if you do require constant access to both functions. We’re sure that Sony will push an update to fix these teething problems over the coming weeks.

If you have managed to get the Android 10 update on your Sony Xperia 1 or Xperia 5, let us know how you’re getting on in the comments section below — are you experiencing data and phone call issues?

More on Sony:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: