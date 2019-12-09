Following Sundar Pichai becoming CEO of Alphabet last week, the next corporate change is a new member of the parent company’s board of directors. Frances Arnold brings her experience as a Nobel chemistry laureate and CalTech professor.

Ms. Arnold is the Linus Pauling professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering, and biochemistry and the director of the Donna and Benjamin M. Rosen Bioengineering Center at the California Institute of Technology. A renowned innovator, she is also a celebrated leader in science, having won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018.

She starts immediately and serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. One of four Alphabet board committees, Arnold is tasked with oversight and filling the body responsible for company supervision.

Arnold notes Alphabet’s “commitment to technology and research” in a statement announcing her board appointment. The group is now comprised of 11 members, including Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Pichai, who welcomed Arnold in a tweet this afternoon.

‘I’m honored to join Alphabet’s Board,’ said Arnold. ‘I’ve long admired Alphabet’s commitment to technology and research, and to improving the lives of people around the world, and I’m excited to be a part of that.’ John Hennessy, chairman of the Alphabet board of directors, said, ‘Frances is an accomplished bioengineer, entrepreneur, and scholar who brings incredible knowledge and experience to our Board, and we’re delighted to have her join us.’

I’m thrilled to welcome @francesarnold to the Alphabet Board of Directors. Frances brings incredible academic and industry expertise with a career spanning chemistry, engineering, renewable energy and more — and a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Looking forward to working with her! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 9, 2019

