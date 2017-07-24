Sundar Pichai joins Alphabet’s board of directors, making two Google exec seats

Ahead of Q2 2017 earnings this afternoon, Alphabet has announced that Sundar Pichai is joining its board of directors. This move gives Google — the key revenue maker — a second seat on the now 13 member committee responsible for overseeing the sprawling Alphabet conglomerate.

Nintendo Switch

The CEO (via Recode) joins fellow senior vice president of Cloud Diane Greene on the board of Google’s parent company. Consisting of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former CEO Eric Schmidt, and others like John Doerr and Alan Mulally, there are now 13 directors on the board.

Google remains’s Alphabet’s moneymaker with approximately 90% of revenue coming from the division. This move gives the key company another vote in the decision-making process.

In a statement, Alphabet CEO Larry Page noted that:

“Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.”

While Greene joined the board before joining Google directly, her continued seat reflects how important cloud and enterprise efforts are to the company’s future.

It’s unclear how the new board seat will reflect on Pichai’s already large compensation package of $200 million in 2016.