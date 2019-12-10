Google Fi’s holiday gift for all subscribers is a free Nest Mini

The early days of Google Fi were littered with MVNO subscribers getting great branded swag from the annual holiday gift. That diminished as the cellular service grew, but Fi customers this year are getting a free Nest Mini.

There is a “Get your free Nest Mini” card at the top of the Google Fi companion app for Android and iOS this evening:

Happy holidays and thanks for being part of the Fi family! Be sure to redeem gifts by Dec 31. While supplies last.

Tapping “Get your gift” begins the process of claiming the $49 Assistant smart speaker launched at Made by Google 2019 in October. “Redeem now” opens a Google Store page with a promo code — identified as the “Google Fi Holiday Reward” — that’s applied automatically. All you have to do is select from one of the four colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky.

Like other orders, only “Saver” shipping is free and might arrive before Christmas if you order within the next few days. According to the terms, “all Google Fi account owners with active service as of December 9, 2019 12:00 AM PT are eligible to redeem the offer. Account must be in good standing to be eligible for the offer.” Additionally, the “Offer must be redeemed by December 31, 2019, or while supplies last.” There’s a limit of one per person and one per group plan.

This free Nest Mini from Google Fi ranks highly in the pantheon of past holiday treats:

2015 saw a Project Fi-branded LEGO set that could be used to build a charging stand with the included USB-C to USB-A cable. Before that, Nexus 6 users received a branded case, headphones with splitter, and portable battery pack.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: