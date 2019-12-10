One of the more notable Smart Display announcements at this year’s CES was the Lenovo Smart Clock. Its latest software update allows the Assistant smart device to create contextual “Impromptu” alarm ringtones by leveraging machine learning.

This Assistant capability is accessible on the Lenovo Smart Clock through a new “Impromptu” alarm option. Google will generate a ringtone that “fits your situation, based on things like the time of day or weather.” Behind-the-scenes, it’s powered by open source research project Magenta that’s exploring machine learning for music, art, and other creative processes.

For example, if your alarm goes off early in the morning and the weather is less than 50 degrees, you may hear this ringtone.

As this ringtone plays, the Smart Clock’s screen will note that what you’re hearing is “composed and created for you by Google AI.” It even features the division’s logo in what is likely the most notable consuming-facing advertisement of that team’s work. Hopefully, this functionality will spread to other Smart Displays.

Impromptu joins gentle sunrise alarms, as well as features like slapping the device to snooze and a USB port to charge a phone at night. To better the “Smart Clock” aspect, there are more granular controls with this release over “how long your alarm lasts (now up to 60 minutes).”

Meanwhile, other improvements include “fine-tuned” automatic brightness and a music recommendation card that provides quick access to playlists. The Lenovo Smart Clock update with Impromptu is rolling out globally starting today.

More about Lenovo Smart Clock:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: