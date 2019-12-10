Mobvoi launches TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK for £249 w/ Vodafone connectivity

- Dec. 10th 2019 8:06 am PT

There aren’t many cellular Wear OS smartwatches on the market today, and internationally, it can be almost impossible to find one. Today, Mobvoi is launching its well-received TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK with connectivity on Vodafone.

Available now, the TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK is largely the same device that launched in the US over the summer. It offers Google’s Wear OS with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 1 GB of RAM, and 4 GB of storage, too. It’s also got the same NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity, Gorilla Glass 3, IP68 water resistance, and support for 22 mm watch bands.

Most importantly, the same dual-display tech is being used to help extend battery life to two to three days.

The UK version differs, though, in which networks it can connect to. Mobvoi has worked with UK carrier Vodafone to offer the TicWatch Pro 4G with support for Vodafone OneNumber, which uses the same number as a user’s current phone.

Pricing for the TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK lands at £249 on both Amazon UK and Mobvoi’s own online store. If you buy from the latter, you’ll get a free TicHome Mini Google Assistant speaker for the first two days the product is on sale.

