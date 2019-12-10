There aren’t many cellular Wear OS smartwatches on the market today, and internationally, it can be almost impossible to find one. Today, Mobvoi is launching its well-received TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK with connectivity on Vodafone.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Available now, the TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK is largely the same device that launched in the US over the summer. It offers Google’s Wear OS with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 1 GB of RAM, and 4 GB of storage, too. It’s also got the same NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity, Gorilla Glass 3, IP68 water resistance, and support for 22 mm watch bands.

Most importantly, the same dual-display tech is being used to help extend battery life to two to three days.

The UK version differs, though, in which networks it can connect to. Mobvoi has worked with UK carrier Vodafone to offer the TicWatch Pro 4G with support for Vodafone OneNumber, which uses the same number as a user’s current phone.

Pricing for the TicWatch Pro 4G in the UK lands at £249 on both Amazon UK and Mobvoi’s own online store. If you buy from the latter, you’ll get a free TicHome Mini Google Assistant speaker for the first two days the product is on sale.

Hey #Mobvoi Fans! #TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is now available in the UK!

Order it and get a #TicHome Mini smart specker FREE for the first 48 hours! Don’t miss it!

Click here to order: https://t.co/TYZgbDPONVhttps://t.co/OrzLHdeRPl pic.twitter.com/tEpKDsIYOu — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) December 10, 2019

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: