YouTube Music now lets you share artist profiles on Android, iOS

Recent weeks have seen a trickle of small features for Google’s primary streaming service. The latest minor usability improvement for YouTube Music is the ability to share artist profiles on Android and iOS.

Visiting any artist page in YouTube Music reveals YouTube’s standard reply-shaped share icon in the top-right. The button is in the very corner on iOS, while Android’s is to the left of search and Casting.

Tapping opens the app’s Share sheet with “Copy link” occupying the first grid space. It includes the band name — when sent with certain apps — and non-vanity music.youtube.com/channel URL. It unfortunately does not take advantage of the native system panel, especially on Android 10.

Watch “U2 – Topic” on YouTube https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCqIQRxCUGi7hyJisyzv9zYQ

You could alway share songs, albums, and playlists, but artist pages were a glaring omission. Those profiles saw a big redesign in October that better emphasized cover art and modernized everything.

This feature first appeared over the weekend, but it’s now widely rolling out as part of a server-side update. YouTube Music artist share is available on version 3.45 on Android and iOS.

