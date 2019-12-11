Today’s best deals include Google Hub Hub bundles, Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook, and SanDisk 256 GB microSD cards. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with the new Nest Mini for $79

Walmart is currently bundling the Google Nest Hub with a Home Mini Speaker for $79 shipped. Normally picking up the Nest Hub and Mini would run you $115 right now, or upwards of $150 outside of the current holiday pricing. Nest Hub features a seven-inch display, dual far-field microphones, and joins the Assistant ecosystem with voice control capabilities. Throw in Google’s latest smart speaker, and you’ll be able to summon the voice assistant elsewhere in your home, too. You can learn more about Nest Mini in our hands-on review.

Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook has 12-hour battery

Best Buy is offering the Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook 1.04 GHz/4 GB/16 GB for $149. You’ll also net three months of Disney+ for FREE with your purchase. With a list price of $229, this is one of the largest discounts we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Offering a 15.6-inch display, this Chromebook is perfect for watching Disney+ over the holidays, which is great since three months is included at no extra cost. Plus, the 12 hours of battery life is perfect for longer sessions where you’d rather not plug in.

SanDisk’s 256 GB microSD Card drops to $29

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256 GB Ultra microSDXC Card for $29. Typically selling for around $38 these days, today’s deal shaves 25% off and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $1. Whether you’re a Raspberry Pi or drone enthusiast, this card makes for an affordable way to significantly expand storage. Transfer speeds peak at 100 MB/s, leaving plenty of headroom for most tasks. I use the 400 GB version of this with my Nintendo Switch and have well over 20 titles installed (many are first-party) and over half of my storage remains.

